JNTU-H likely to offer conditional affiliation for professional colleges

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) is likely to grant conditional affiliation to private professional colleges under its ambit for academic year 2020-21.

The university, which invited colleges to apply for the grant of affiliation, has received applications from 242 private engineering, pharmacy, MBA and MCA colleges across the State.

The grant of affiliation involves inspection of colleges for facilities, faculty and infrastructure among others. This year, the inspection of colleges was scheduled from March 16. However, due to the prevailing 21-day lockdown, the inspection could not take off. As the university lost crucial working days, it is likely to give conditional affiliation to colleges.

“Inspection of colleges for granting affiliation will take at least two months. Hence the university is making plans accordingly to grant affiliation before the commencement of the admission counselling. This time, the university may give conditional affiliation and later inspect colleges for facilities during the academic year,” a senior official said.

With the lack of demand from students, several professional colleges are shutting shop every year. And this time, 16 such professional colleges have made a request to the JNTU-H for progressive closure. This means these colleges will not admit students for the academic year 2020-21. However, those students who are currently pursuing a course in these colleges can continue.

“With a limited number of students, it has become difficult for private professional college managements to run the institutions and they have been incurring losses. So, every year we are getting applications from private professional college managements seeking progressive closure of the college. This time 16 colleges have approached the university for progressive closure and the varsity will give its consent,” a senior official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .