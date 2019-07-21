JNTU-H, NSIC-TSC sign pact

By | Published: 12:20 am 5:12 pm

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Small Industries Corporation-Technical Services Centre (NSIC-TSC), Hyderabad for providing skill and job oriented skills to students.

According to the MoU, the NSIC-TSC would provide skill development and job oriented technical trainings in the area of Mechanical, Electronics, Electrical, Computer Science, and Information Technology.

The NSIC-TSC would sharpen students business communication skills, quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, soft and programming skills and thereby improve their employability quotient.

The MoU was recently signed by Prof A Venugopal Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU-H and AB Prabhu Raj, General Manager and Regional Head, NSIC-TSC Hyderabad in the presence of Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

The university is offering more than 22 undergraduate programmes and around 60 post-graduate programmes in four constituent and around 160 affiliated colleges.

According to JNTU-H, registrar, Prof. N Yadaiah, the university took several initiatives in offering new programmes in the areas of Data Science and Cyber security at post-graduate level, and Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Computer Science and Business Systems at undergraduate level in tune with industrial demand.

Prof Yadaiah said main objective of the MoU is to provide skills through internships, projects and tailor made training programmes in the core areas to engineering students. The MoU will also facilitate placements to the trainees to meet the industry requirement, he added.

