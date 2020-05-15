JNTU-H plans blended learning post lockdown

By | Published: 12:12 am 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) plans to introduce blended learning in the institutions under its ambit.

The new concept involves both online and offline (traditional) classes post the lockdown. This is contemplated in order to maintain physical distancing in the colleges after they reopen for the next academic year. The authorities are also exploring the option of dividing a class strength and hold offline classes for the fresh academic year.

According to a senior official of the varsity, preliminary discussions have been done and necessary guidelines are likely to be drafted in a week or 10 days.

“We are exploring blended learning option for students post the lockdown and opinions from various stakeholders are being taken on the same. We are also going through circulars of the University Grants Commission and our counterparts in the State. There may be new guidelines for the next academic,” said senior official.

Meanwhile, the university has directed its constituent and affiliated (autonomous and non-autonomous) colleges/units to continue online class till May 21. They were asked to complete syllabi of the present academic year online. This apart, the colleges are instructed to share the links of the relevant learning resources available in various digital platforms such as SWAYAM, Massive Open Online Courses, ePG Pathshala, SWAYAMPRABHA, YouTube to students during the lockdown period.

In a circular to the colleges, the university said examination will be conducted after reopening of the colleges. However, the online classes for the first year BTech/BPharmacy/MTech, and I and II years of MPharmacy/MBA/MCA may continue till May 29 to complete the syllabi. The principals of colleges were asked to send a report after the completion of syllabi to [email protected].

