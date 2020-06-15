JNTU-H receives complaints from staff of affiliated colleges

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has received some complaints regarding termination of faculty/non-payment of salaries/part-payment of salaries from the faculty and staff members working in various affiliated colleges.

In a ciruclar issued on Monday, the JNTU-H asked all the managements/principals of affiliated colleges to furnish the details through the link “Faculty Complaints- Compliance” available at the respective college portal dashboard.

The compliance should be submitted on or before 5 pm on June 18, failing which the university would view it seriously as the data is to be submitted to the Chancellor.

