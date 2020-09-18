JNTU-H releases EAMCET preliminary key

Candidates can download their response sheets and submit objections, if any, on the preliminary key till 5 pm on September 20

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Friday released candidates response sheets and preliminary key of the master question papers for engineering stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The entrance test was conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14.

Candidates can download their response sheets and submit objections, if any, on the preliminary key till 5 pm on September 20. The objections can be submitted through the EAMCET website only, said the JNTU-H in a press release.

