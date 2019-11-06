JNTU-H student booked for attempt to suicide

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: A final year student of the Metallurgy programme at College of Engineering, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, allegedly tried to immolate himself after he was detained in the final year for lack of attendance. He was booked for attempt to suicide.

The incident occurred in the principal’s office on Wednesday. “Every fortnight we are publishing the attendance of the students. The student, Sandeep, lacked requisite attendance and was detained. He poured petrol on himself tried to light a fire. But, students and staff stopped him,” a senior official said, adding that he was handed over to the police and his parents were informed.

Based on a complaint from the principal, the KPHB police booked a case against Sandeep for trying to commit suicide and deterring a public servant from performing his duty.

