JNTU-H to conduct workshop on data science on July 22

Hyderabad: The School of Information Technology, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) is organising a two-day workshop on Data Science and Deep Learning on July 22 and 23. Some of the topics that will be covered during the workshop include Regression Techniques for Information Retrieval, Classification Techniques, Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Neural Networks, Convolutional Models, and Computer Vision Applications. The workshop will have speakers drawn from IITs, NITs, JNTU-H and IDRBT etc.

Students, research scholars, and faculty members from universities, constituent and affiliated colleges can attend the workshop.

The registration is free of cost and it can be done through the link https://forms.gle/qoYpv65FZggumEph6. Last date to apply is July 20.