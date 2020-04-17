JNTU-H to provide financial assistance for international students

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: Coming to the aid of cash-starved international students, JNTU-H authorities have decided to provide a financial assistance of Rs.5,000.

This is after foreign students pursuing BTech, MTech and PhD programmes in the university constituent units sought financial support for living expenses as there were difficulties at the international level due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, the university sanctioned Rs. 7.15 lakh. If students avail of the financial assistance, the same amount will be deducted from their scholarship when they receive it. Sources said the initiative of the JNTU-H in giving financial assistance was appreciated by the international students and the Central government as well since central scholarships were delayed.

According to officials, 140 international students were staying in hostels on the campus. As there was no mess facility available, they had to cook food for themselves.

“JNTU-H is the only State university providing such financial assistance to foreign students during the lockdown. We are also giving masks and medicines to the international students on the campus,” JNTU-H in-charge registrar Prof. A Govardhan said.

Displeasure

Central government officials have expressed displeasure at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) over the lack of internet connectivity and poor water supply to international students at the campus hostels.

The 140 students were in for a shock when the internet was disconnected during the closure of hostels meant for local students. There was no internet connectivity at least for 20 days starting from March 20, sources said, adding that some foreign students, who were funded by the Central government, wrote emails seeking the intervention of the Centre.

Sources said the Centre asked for a report on the issue, after which the issues were attended to. JNTU-H in-charge Registrar Prof. A Govardhan said the issues were solved and that instructions were issued to resolve any problem international students faced.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .