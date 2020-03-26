JNTU-Hyderabad asks colleges to avail free online courses

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has asked all professional colleges under its ambit to avail free online courses.

The JNTU-H, in a letter to principals of all constituent and affiliated colleges offering engineering, pharmacy, MBA and MCA courses, said colleges can sign-up Coursera website www.coursera.org to provide their enrolled students with free access to more than 3,800 courses and 400 specialisations from Coursera’s top university and industry partners.

The move comes in the wake of closure of educational institutions across the State till March 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The idea of providing online courses to students was suggested by the Commissioner of Technical Education. Citing the communication, the university stated that the Coursera is a global online learning platform offering 100 percent online degrees and certificates, in partnership with Yale University, Illinois University, Columbia University, Indian School of Business, IBM, INTEL, etc.

The varsity said the institutions can have free access to the courses until July 31 after which Coursera plans to provide month-to-month extensions depending on prevailing risk assessments.

Apart from the Coursera, Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) a massive open online course platform of the Ministry of Human Resource Development offers more than 1,900 courses in different streams. The platform provides conventional teaching, and in fact, students completing a course on SWAYAM can get 20 percent of the credits assigned to a course.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all the universities to permit work-from-home option for faculty members, researchers, and non-teaching staff till March 31.

The UGC, in a letter to universities, stated that the said period till March 31 should be counted as being on duty for all the faculty members, researchers and non-teaching staff including ad-hoc and contract teachers whose contracts are valid at least up to March 31.

