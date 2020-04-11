JNTU-Hyderabad campus radio for academic requirements

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) asked all the colleges under its ambit to set up a dedicated online campus radio to enable online classes, communicate campus notification besides engaging students with learning activities during the ongoing lockdown.

In a circular issued to colleges on Friday, the university said this service could be availed at zero cost from Younify, campus radio.

The Younify is a campus radio network and student podcast platform are available through the Android and IOS mobile applications. It engages students on educational, informative and entertaining content. In addition to enabling students operated official campus radio, it also caters to the institution’s academic requirements by facilitating e-lectures in both public and private modes through multi-layer classroom interaction architecture.

Regarding the enablement, students will be part of layered access starting from the user to a classroom, to campus and to multiple campuses in a staggered order, the varsity said, adding that two professors and 20 students per campus will be trained over Zoom interactions.

This apart, the Younify will provide necessary online resources for the selected team besides and establish an intra-campus and inter-campus student network that would stay beyond the lockdown.

In order to set up campus radio, the college management has to register through the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCd7o9NzE4lCrskIHBh8STJASYYrCz6JRppQvrPMLVsAzu9w/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1 on or before April 14.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .