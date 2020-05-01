JNTU-Hyderabad mulls to review detention norm

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) is contemplating a review of its detention norm. According to the JNTU-H rules, first-year students need to secure 50 percent of the total credits in first-year exams in order to get promoted to next year and likewise for second-year and third-year students. Failing to get the required credits will result in detention of the students. Now, this rule may be reviewed by the university authorities in view of the lockdown arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the university goes ahead with the promotion of students irrespective of the examination result, students who fail or are absent in an exam must clear the same whenever such an examination is held next. However, this will not be applicable for the final year students and they have to mandatorily pass all exams.

Also read Karimnagar - A role model in containing coronavirus

“On the basis of UGC guidelines, the university plans to review the promotion of students. This might take one week,” sources said.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has already relaxed the detention norms and decided to promote all first and second-year students studying in the conventional degree courses in the State. However, this decision is not applicable for the final year degree students.

On Wednesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities to promote students to next semester/year, with carry forward method, even if they fail or remain absent in the exam. However, such students have to clear such failed or absent exams in the next semester or year.

In its guidelines which are advisory in nature, the UGC said “The scheme of Carry Forward (for the subjects in which the student has failed) will be allowed for the current academic year in the universities and every student will be promoted to next semester/year.” However, such students may clear the examination for the course in which he/she has failed/remained absent, whenever the examination is held next, it said.

This apart, the UGC has asked the universities to allow students to improve their grades by offering additional opportunity to appear for the current semester course (s) in the succeeding semesters/years or through supplementary examinations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .