JNTU-Hyderabad notifies TS ECET 2022 schedule

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Monday announced the schedule for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 with online registration commencing from April 6 on the website https://ecet.tsche.ac.in/ .

The last date for submission of application without a late fee is June 8. With a late fee of Rs.500 and Rs.2,500, the applications can be submitted up to June 14 and July 6 respectively. The registration fee is Rs.800 for General Category students and Rs 400 for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates.

Candidates can make corrections online to the already submitted application form from June 15 to 20. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the website from July 8, while the entrance test is scheduled to be held on July 13 from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

The TS ECET is held for lateral entry admissions into second-year regular BE/BTech and BPharmacy courses in both university and private un-aided professional colleges across the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .