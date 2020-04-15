JNTU-Hyderabad to complete syllabus via online classes

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) asked its constituent and affiliated (autonomous and non-autonomous) colleges to complete the remaining syllabus of the present academic year through online classes by the end of this month.

The varsity asked all principals and lecturers of the colleges to share the reading materials, PowerPoint Presentations (PPTs) with the students via emails. The teachers were suggested to record their lectures and share it with students through Google Drive, e-mail and WhatsApp groups or upload them on the website. They were instructed to identify teaching resources available on various digital platforms such as Swayam online courses, massive open online courses, e-PG Pathshala, Swayam Prabha, YouTube, WhatsApp, NPTEL, etc., and share them with the students during the lockdown period.

Apart from sharing subject material, the JNTU-H colleges were asked to use Skype, Zoom and other online video conference platforms for delivering online lectures.

Recently, Governor and Chancellor of State universities, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan conducted a video conference with registrars of all State universities. She instructed the universities to explore the possibility of conducting online classes so that there is no dent on the academic activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The JNTU-H, in a circular issued on Tuesday directed the colleges under its ambit to send action taken report regarding the online teaching methods in three days.

Meanwhile, the Osmania University (OU) professors started reaching out to students online and ensuring that syllabus for the academic year is completed on time. Using the available digital platforms like WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom video conference, the OU teachers are taking up online classes.

“Students, who have network connectivity, are attending classes. We are sharing PPTs and web links of the content on WhatsApp groups with students who are unable to make it to the online classes. This time, there are plans to hold online assessment of students through assignments. The university is also preparing for conducting the examinations after the lockdown period ends,” a professor said.

