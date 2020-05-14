JNTU-Hyderabad to do away with Part-A in exams

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: In a major relief to students in these times of Covid-19 pandemic, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) is going to do away with the compulsory Part-A in the upcoming semester examinations.

A semester examination is conducted for 75 marks with 25 marks for Part-A and 50 marks for Part-B. Now, the Part-A questions to the tune of 10 carrying 2 marks and three marks for five questions each respectively will not be asked. Students have to write only the questions in the Part-B. This is sought to be done without compromising the standards of the question paper and examination.

The JNTU-H sources told Telangana Today that students will have to write any five questions out of eight in the upcoming semester examination and the total will be summed to 75 marks and 25 marks from the internal exams will be additionally added.

Sources said these changes have been internally discussed and are agreed in principle. Necessary order/circular will be issued by the varsity in a week to 10 days.

Apart from curtailing the number of questions, the JNTU-H is also reducing the duration of examination from the present three hours to two hours. Students have to complete these five questions out of eight in two hours.

Another major relief for attendance dearth candidates is that the JNTU-H will be considering lockdown period as full attendance for all students.

The varsity will also ease norms for promotion of the students to next year. Irrespective of the credits obtained by the candidates in upcoming semester exams, they will be promoted to next year. However, such students must clear the backlog papers and secure necessary credits whenever such exam is conducted by the university.

The university sources revealed that project evaluation for the final-year students will be done online and semester exams for them are tentatively planned from June 20. Likewise, for the first, second, and third-year students of various streams, semester exams are being planned from July 15.

