JNTU Hyderabad to introduce cybersecurity module in B Tech

Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad is planning to introduce a mandatory cybersecurity module in B Tech curriculum across its colleges in the State, from the next academic year.

Speaking at the inauguration of Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Jayesh Ranjan, vice chancellor in-charge, JNTU Hyderabad, said, “Among the eight emerging technologies that we will be focusing in our colleges, cybersecurity will be one of them. JNTU, which has 300 colleges in its jurisdiction, has taken a decision that from the next academic year onwards, every engineering student, irrespective of the domain, will have to do a module on cybersecurity, compulsorily.”

“We are still evaluating whether it should be included in the second or third year of engineering. We have finalised the content. It will be a 60-hour module. Credits will not be added for the module but students will have to pass. We will be training the trainers during summer to keep the faculty ready. We could be one of the first Indian universities trying something like this,” he added.

The module will be focused on three major areas-common kind of threats faced (ransomware, malware and phishing), devices that are prone to attack, tools and solutions for cybersecurity. It could also include incident monitoring from global databases.

Cyient founder BVR Mohan Reddy said, “The key thing is we need to have more amount of talent. We need to have talent of good quality and caliber in the cybersecurity space. IIT Hyderabad is contemplating a B Tech in Cybersecurity.”

