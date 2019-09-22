JNTU-Hyderabad to verify faculty’s PhD

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: With several incidents of fake and invalid PhD degrees coming to light, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) will verify the qualifications of its faculty. An expert committee will scrutinise certificates of teachers working in affiliated colleges to check for their genuineness.

Faculty members have been instructed to submit a hard copy of their PhD degree and genuineness certificates along with attestation of the principal of the college or the university on or before October 19. In a circular, JNTU-H asked principals of the colleges concerned to send photocopies of certificates to the university. It warned PhD holders that their certificates would not be considered if the hard copies were not submitted before the deadline.

Apart from certificate verification, PhD degree holders will also have to depose themselves before a subject expert committee for performance evaluation. Those who fail to do well could lose their job. “A benchmark will be set and faculty members are required to perform accordingly. The committee will grill them on their PhD thesis topic and also on the subject. Teachers who fail to meet the standards could lose their job,” a senior official said.

The official said the mushrooming of various private and deemed universities across the country brought in its wake a growing number of fake and invalid PhD degrees. “Some private and deemed universities were offering PhD degrees without running either BTech or MTech programmes. The certificate verification for genuineness is done only when a teacher joins a college for the first time,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Technical Institutions Employees Association (TTIEA) alleged that JNTU-H was conducting the certificate verification in an unscientific manner. “In an earlier verification, teachers were not told the reasons for not making the cut in the performance evaluation. If authorities point out the reasons, they can reappear before the committee,” V Balakrishna Reddy, TTIEA president, said.

