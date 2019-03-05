JNTU invites applications for recruitment to 32 prof posts

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment to 32 professor posts.

Of the total, nine posts will be filled in constituent colleges in Hyderabad, eight each in College of Engineering, Manthani and College of Engineering, Sultanpur and seven in College of Engineering, Jagtial.

The online applications through the website www.jntuh.ac.in will commence from March 11 and the last date to apply is till 5 pm on March 30.

Candidates have to submit a receipt of hard copy of filled-in online application along with necessary documents by post/in-person to Registrar, JNTU-H, Kukatpally, Hyderabad by 5 pm on April 8. The registration fee is Rs 2,000 for each post and in case of SC/ST candidate it is Rs 1,000.