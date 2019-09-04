JNTU model engg college likely in Sircilla

By | Published: 11:00 pm

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A team of officials from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) visited Sircilla to study the possibility of setting up a JNTU model engineering college in the textile town.

The team, led by TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy, vice-chairman Prof V Venkataramana, principal of JNTU College of Engineering Prof E Saibaba Reddy and vice-principal Prof A Krishnaiah inspected lands in Peddur, Sardapur and Venkatapur villages.

Joint Collector Yasmeen Basha explained to the team members the advantages and benefits of setting up of an engineering college in the district. After inspecting the three places, the committee members said the sites at Sardapur and Venkatapur were more suitable for the establishment of the proposed engineering college.

Later, speaking to the media, Papi Reddy said that 88 acres of land located in survey no 61 and 247 between Sardapur and Venkatapur was found feasible for the college establishment. Besides transportation facility, it would be convenient for students from the district of Siddipet, Kamareddy, Nizamabad and Adilabad. The transportation facility would further be enhanced once the ongoing railway line works from Siddipet to Sircilla are completed. He appreciated District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar and JC for identifying suitable lands for setting up the college.

Besides the district administration’s report for setting up of engineering college, TSCHE will submit its report to the State government, stated the chairman who assured to take steps to set up the institution here as early as possible.

JC Yasmeen Bash said that with initiatives taken by local MLA KT Rama Rao, TSCHE came forward to establish the JNTU college in Sircilla as the local students have been migrating to other places to peruse engineering education due to lack of college in Sircilla.

DRO N Bikya Naik, RDO T Srinivasa Rao and others were also present in the visit.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .