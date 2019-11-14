JNU admin block, Vivekananda statue area defaced with graffiti

By | Published: 4:21 pm

New Delhi: After a massive protest that led to a Union minister being confined on the university campus for hours, the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have intensified their fight against the varsity administration, as they painted the entire admin block with graffiti and also defaced the surroundings of a Swami Vivekananda statue that is still to be inaugurated.

“If you are questioning the students’ attempts to occupy the admin block and the graffiti which have taken over the walls, we promise that if the fee hike is rolled back completely, we, the students, will collect funds and get them all restored,” former JNUSU President N. Sai Balaji said.

He made it clear that the JNUSU or any other left oriented students were not involved in the defacement of the surroundings of the Vivekananda statue that is under a cover of graffiti.

The protesting students have accused the RSS-affiliated students wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), of creating the graffiti “to defame the varsity and its students”.

“Unfortunately, the media and everyone else is hyping the incident which just reflects the anger of the students after they have been denied justice. They are protesting only because the authorities have made a joke of their lives by hiking fees and by their joke in the name of a rollback,” he added.