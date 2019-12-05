JNU students union to boycott examinations

By | Published: 5:07 pm

New Delhi: In the wake of protests against hike in tuition and hostel fees, the Jawahar Lal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) has resolved to boycott all academic activities, including examinations.

A resolution circulated among the students by the JNUSU states that the university general body meeting (UGBM) has resolved to continue struggle against inter-hall administration (IHA) manual by boycotting all academic activities, including examinations.

“The UGBM resolves to identify 36-day massive struggle against the IHA manual through complete non-cooperation with the JNU administration and complete academic shutdown, including the boycott of any and all academic activities like presentation, examination and synopsis submission,” it reads.

The resolution has called for rejecting orders mentioned in the manual, like fees hike, dress code, fine and timings of entry and exit, labelling them as ‘draconian measures’.

The JNUSU has also urged the Ministry of Human Resource Development to remove the Vice-Chancellor and charge him for “destroying the ethos of JNU” and his “lack of competency to deal with the matter of acute crisis at the university.”

The JNU students had staged massive protests in November against fee hike.