Jo Malone, Prospero shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 7:10 pm

Hyderabad: Jo Malone and Prospero pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m:

Sweet Brandy (Khurshad Alam) 58, 600/44, fit and well. Solo Winner (Ajit Singh) 59, 600/43, good. Shiloh (Kiran Naidu) 1-1, 600/45, moved easy. Curcumin (Khurshad Alam) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Lightning Bolt (A Joshi) 1-1, 600/45, moved easy. Guiding Force (N Rawal) 1-0, 600/45, handy. Golden Fortune (Jagdale) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Balius (Koushik) 59, 600/44, good. Aerial Combat (RB) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Mt Davidson (Rohit Kumar) & City Of Passion (Khurshad Alam) 1-3, 600/46, former finished 3L in front.

1000m:

Max (Kunal) & Conscious Gift (Ajit Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair well in hand. Lockhart (App) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved freely. Exponent (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, in good shape. Jo Malone (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Premier Action (Ajit Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. \

1200m:

Detonator (Trainer) & Lady Of War (App) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair shaped well. Promiseofhappiness (Rafique Sk) & Cover Girl (Kiran Naidu) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, former moved well. Tiger Of The Sea (Jagdale) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased.

Monsoon Outer Race Grass

1000m:

Xfinity (App) & Katya (P Ajeeth K) 1-10, 800/53, 600/41, pair finished level. Rare (App) & 2y-(Total Gallery/Lake Fairy) (App) 1-13, 800/55, 600/42, former finished 3L in front. Vashishta (P Ajeeth K) 1-5, 800/49, 600/39, good. Ashwa Bahula (App) 1-6, 800/50, 600/39, fit and well. That’s My Class (AA Vikrant) 1-10, 800/52, 600/39, handy. Joy Of Giving (App) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42, unextended. Heaven Can Wait (App) 1-10, 800/54, 600/42, well in hand.

1200m:

Rikki Tikki Tavi (Gaddam) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, strode out well. Super Act (App) 1-20, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38, worked well. Shivalik Sand (App) & 2y-(Arazan/Blue Ribbon) (Rohit Kumar) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/37, former moved well. Ajmal Birju (R Downey) & Marinetti (Gopal Singh) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40, pair finished level. Dance All Night (App), 2y-(David Livingston/Musk Rose) (Khurshad Alam) & 2y-Charcoal (Rohit Kumar) 1-26, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/42, trio moved well. Green Turf (App) & Golden Hope (AA Vikrant) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/41, former finished neck in front. Prospero (App) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37, pleased. Durango (App), Lightning Pearl (P Ajeeth K) 1-23, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/36, a fit pair. Tough Lady (P Ajeeth K) & Aristocrats Charm (A Joshi) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40, former moved well. Dance All Night (App), 2y-(David Livingston/Musk Rose) (Khurshad Alam) & 2y-Charcoal (Rohit Kumar) 1-26, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/42, they were handy. Coconut Coast (App) & Destine To Be (Ashhad Asbar) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42, former finished 1L in front. Ashka Ashka Askha (App) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40, moved well.Vijays Singham (Gopal Singh), Tetra Rama (R Downey) & Seven Eleven (App) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40, trio finished in close order. Super Dart (Gaddam) & Top Link (App) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42, pair looks well.

1400m:

Buzz Light Year (AA Vikrant) & Flag Of Honour (App) 1-44, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/41, former finished 1L in front. Akashima (P Ajeeth K), Lifetime (App) 1-41, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39, pair fit and well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.