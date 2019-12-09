Job alerts at your fingertips

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana can help you in getting job alerts from various sectors. Employment Exchange of Telangana could help you. DEET is an initiative of Government of Telangana.
Post 1
Company: Aaradhya Solar Energy Systems Pvt Ltd
Position: RO Technician
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: 10th, Diploma, Intermediate, ITI
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 10
Post 2
Company: Raxa Security Service Pvt ltd (GMR Group)
Position: Security Personnel / Security Guard
Location: Hyderabad, TS
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 700
Post 3
Company: Telangana Food Products
Position: Technician
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: 10th, Intermediate
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 90
Post 4
Company: Poside09x Technologies
Position: Java, Spring Developers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B.Tech, ME / M.Tech
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 10
Post 5
Company: Home Care Health Services
Position: Home Care Nurse
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: <10th, 10th, Intermediate, BPT, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 6
Company: Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt Ltd
Position: Store Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 1- 20yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 6
Company: Yashoda Hospitals
Position: Executive Assistant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2-7 years
Vacancies: 25
Post 7
Company: The Denken Labs Pvt Ltd
Position: Java Full Stack Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B.E / B.Tech
Experience: 3- 15yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 8
Company: Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems
Position: Diploma Engineers Trainee
Location: Shamshabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0- 20yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 9
Company: Yashoda Hospitals
Position: Executive Assistant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 2-7 year
Vacancies: 25
Post 10
Company: Ever Loyal Services
Position: Technician / Electrician
Location: Secunderabad, TS
Degree: 10th, B.Sc, B.com, Degree
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 90
Post 11
Company: Syncreon Consulting Limited
Position: Process Associate
Location: Kukatpally, Telangana
Degree: B.E / B. Tech, B.Com, MBA
Experience: 0-3yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 12
Company: CampusMarg
Position: HR Executive
Location: Ameerpet, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-3 year
Vacancies: 20
Post 13
Company: G4S Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd
Position: Operations Manager
Location: Vijayawada, AP
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 14
Company: PNV Softtech Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer Service Executive
Location: Madhapur, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 10
Post 15
Company: Wealth Zone Technologies
Position: Data Analyst
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th, Intermediate, Degree, Post Graduate
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 16
Company: QuessCorp Ltd
Position: Sales Promoter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th, Intermediate, B.A, B.Com, Any Degree
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 70
Post 17
Company: Megha Hospitality Services
Position: Restaurant Operations – Executive
Location: Pregnapur, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-3 year
Vacancies: 10
Post 18
Company: Sai Murugan Associates
Position: Relationship Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 year
Vacancies: 25
Post 19
Company: Chola MS
Position: Insurance Officer
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, Any Degree
Experience: 0- 10yrs
Vacancies: 100
Post 20
Company: CCS
Position: Customer Care Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 21
Company: Apollo Hospitals
Position: Medical Officer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 2-5 years
Vacancies: 15
Post 22
Company: Big Basket
Position: B2B Sales
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Intermediate
Experience: 1-5 year
Vacancies: 10
