Job alerts at your fingertips

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana can help you in getting job alerts from various sectors. Employment Exchange of Telangana could help you. DEET is an initiative of Government of Telangana.

Regular updates about jobs, recruitment drives, walk-in interviews are published in DEET. DEET is developed and operated by StoryTech Pvt Ltd. Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. To download DEET from Play Store bit.ly/TSDEET or signup on www.tsdeet.com and apply for your dream job.

Post 1

Company: Aaradhya Solar Energy Systems Pvt Ltd

Position: RO Technician

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: 10th, Diploma, Intermediate, ITI

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 10

Post 2

Company: Raxa Security Service Pvt ltd (GMR Group)

Position: Security Personnel / Security Guard

Location: Hyderabad, TS

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 700

Post 3

Company: Telangana Food Products

Position: Technician

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: 10th, Intermediate

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 90

Post 4

Company: Poside09x Technologies

Position: Java, Spring Developers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B.Tech, ME / M.Tech

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 10

Post 5

Company: Home Care Health Services

Position: Home Care Nurse

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: <10th, 10th, Intermediate, BPT, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 6

Company: Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt Ltd

Position: Store Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 1- 20yrs

Vacancies: 20

Company: Yashoda Hospitals

Position: Executive Assistant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2-7 years

Vacancies: 25

Post 7

Company: The Denken Labs Pvt Ltd

Position: Java Full Stack Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: B.E / B.Tech

Experience: 3- 15yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 8

Company: Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems

Position: Diploma Engineers Trainee

Location: Shamshabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0- 20yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 9

Company: Yashoda Hospitals

Position: Executive Assistant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 2-7 year

Vacancies: 25

Post 10

Company: Ever Loyal Services

Position: Technician / Electrician

Location: Secunderabad, TS

Degree: 10th, B.Sc, B.com, Degree

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 90

Post 11

Company: Syncreon Consulting Limited

Position: Process Associate

Location: Kukatpally, Telangana

Degree: B.E / B. Tech, B.Com, MBA

Experience: 0-3yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 12

Company: CampusMarg

Position: HR Executive

Location: Ameerpet, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-3 year

Vacancies: 20

Post 13

Company: G4S Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Operations Manager

Location: Vijayawada, AP

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 14

Company: PNV Softtech Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Service Executive

Location: Madhapur, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 10

Post 15

Company: Wealth Zone Technologies

Position: Data Analyst

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: 10th, Intermediate, Degree, Post Graduate

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 16

Company: QuessCorp Ltd

Position: Sales Promoter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: 10th, Intermediate, B.A, B.Com, Any Degree

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 70

Post 17

Company: Megha Hospitality Services

Position: Restaurant Operations – Executive

Location: Pregnapur, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-3 year

Vacancies: 10

Post 18

Company: Sai Murugan Associates

Position: Relationship Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-2 year

Vacancies: 25

Post 19

Company: Chola MS

Position: Insurance Officer

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, Any Degree

Experience: 0- 10yrs

Vacancies: 100

Post 20

Company: CCS

Position: Customer Care Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 21

Company: Apollo Hospitals

Position: Medical Officer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 2-5 years

Vacancies: 15

Post 22

Company: Big Basket

Position: B2B Sales

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Intermediate

Experience: 1-5 year

Vacancies: 10

For any queries contact Phone: 8688519317 Email: [email protected]

