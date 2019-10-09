Job fair for ODL students to be held on Thursday in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Training and Placement Cell in collaboration with Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising a job fair for students of Open Distance Learning (ODL) programme on Thursday. The placement drive will be held at CSE Academy Building, MANUU Campus from 9.30 am. According to Training and Placement in-charge Dr Mohd Yousuf Khan, about 120 students of distance programmes have registered to attend the interview. Representatives from two companies – Frankfinn Management Consultants and Karvy DigiKonnect Limited will be visiting MANUU for the placement drive.

Frankfinn consultant will conduct language special (Urdu) interview for cabin crew placement for one of their international clients. Registered students should carry their updated resume and two passport size photographs at the time of interview. For more details, contact: 9848171044 and 9985916740.

