Job fraudster held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cyber Cell police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old person, who allegedly cheated people after promising jobs in reputed software firms in the city.

Police said H Siva Kumar Thanniru alias Akash Manduri (30), who lives in Kasthuri Nagar in Bengaluru, was cheating people for the last four years. A native of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, Kumar opened four bank accounts in two different banks in Hyderabad and Bengaluru and had contacted youngsters, who were searching for jobs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, S Harinath said a complainant, CS Reddy, was cheated in a similar manner when he deposited Rs 50,000 in one of the four bank accounts after he was offered a job.

“In 2014, Kumar opened bank accounts under the name Akash Manduri by providing Nizampet as his residential address. He used to conduct fake telephonic interviews with the help of an unknown person in Electronic City, Bengaluru,” he said.

Reddy, in his complaint, said he paid Rs 50,000 after he was promised a job in an IT firm in Hi-tech City here.

“He applied for the post of a Java Developer. The fake interview was conducted over phone, during which he was asked to pay Rs 1.70 lakh. After an initial payment of Rs 50,000, Kumar stopped responding to his calls. Reddy then approached us,” the ACP said.

Police, who booked a case of cheating and under the Information Technology Act as well, produced the suspect before court after which he was remanded in judicial custody.