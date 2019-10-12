Job fraudsters up the ante, fleece man of Rs 47 lakh in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: Job fraudsters once again proved that the sky was the limit for them, with three Nigerians and a woman from Nagaland ganging up to fleece job aspirants of several lakhs after promising them jobs abroad.

What is surprising about the fraud is that they managed to swindle a staggering Rs 47 lakh from just one candidate in the city, that too an experienced person who took voluntary retirement from the Department of Atomic Energy, worked in seven countries, and for the last three years, was the CEO of a steel firm in Odisha.

The Cyberabad Cybercrime police, who busted the fraud and arrested the quartet, have in fact been prompted to issue an advisory for the public to help them avoid such tricksters.

The arrested persons were Diongue Mohammed, his girlfriend Musa Halimat and Ndour Alioune, all three natives of Nigeria, and Holito Zhimomi, a woman from Nagaland. Two suspects, Petosile Ugha and Samson William, are absconding.

Police said Mohammed was the mastermind behind the fraud while Halimat supported him in talking to the job aspirants in the name of Miss Heather Williams. Alioune provided technical assistance for creating fake e-mail accounts and sending fake mails to job aspirants. Zhimomi made calls to job aspirants posing as Akita Kumari. Petosile Ugha and Samson William provided bank accounts for the gang to transfer money swindled from their victims.

According to the police, Mohammed collected the database of job aspirants from various job portals and contacted them offering jobs in different international institutions.

“If anyone responded to the offer, Halimat would follow it up. She introduced herself as Heather Williams and said she had come to India to take interviews of job aspirants. She also told them she was carrying a Demand Draft of 12-month salary in advance, that too in dollars,” said VC Sajjanar, Police Commissioner, Cyberabad.

Zhimomi would then contact the job aspirants in the name of Akita Kumari and ask money from them to release the DD in their name. Ndour created fake e-mail IDs and sent mails to the targets, to convince them.

The fraud came to light after one V Rajan Babu of Kukatpally, lodged a complaint stating that he was fleeced of Rs 47 lakh by the gang. He was working as the CEO of a steel company in Odisha and after taking VRS from the Department of Atomic Energy, had worked in seven countries as well.

He was lured with a job offer, with a call in February from “Miss Heather Williams”, informing him that she was visiting India from Boston and was staying at the British Consulate in New Delhi to interview him.

“He then got a call from Akita Kumari, informing about the DD towards one year’s salary. He believed them and when they asked for money to release the DD, he paid Rs 47 lakh in various instalments,” Sajjanar said.

• Do not respond to calls from unknown persons calling in the name of job portals

• Verify genuineness of the person contacting you by meeting him/her in person at their office

• Verify genuineness of company in Google reviews and visit the office in person

• Attend the interview in person

• Do not believe in back-door job offers as they are fake

• No employer demands money for job offer. Those asking money in the name of offering job are fraudsters

• Do not get carried away emotionally, just give a thought and discuss with friends and parents before transferring the amount

