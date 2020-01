Job hunt made easy through DEET

By | Published: 12:54 am 5:38 pm

Looking for a job? Looking for internships? Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday.

Workruit & DEET have more than 1,75,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jublianta Consulting

Position: Field Sales Executives, Business Development Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 4

Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: HR Executive

Location: Banglore, Karnataka

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5

Innovsource Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 15

Mithril Telecommunications Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 20

Sammunati Communications Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Promoter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 20 Mithril

Telecommunications Pvt Ltd

Position: Technical Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 20

2 Coms Consulting

Position: Merchandise Pickup & Receiving

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 40

Mithril Telecommunications Pvt Ltd

Position: Technical Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 20

Lapaya Luggage Pvt Ltd

Position: Accountant

Location: Jaipur

Degree: B.Com

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 4

Deepanjali Telecom Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Analyst

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech,MBA,ME / M Tech,B.Sc

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 5

PVR Cinemas

Position: Guest Relation Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 60

Urban Dart

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Banglore, Karnataka

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 80

PVR Cinemas

Position: Store Keepers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Raam Honda Pvt Ltd

Position: Cashier

Location: Secunderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 6

Jublianta Consulting

Position: Business Development Manager

Location: Vizag, Andhra Pradesh

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 7

Visionary RCM

Position: HR Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5

Royal Oak Pvt Ltd

Position: Institutional Sales

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BBA / BBM,BE / B Tech,MBA

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5

Triumphant institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E)

Position: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 90

Royal Oak Pvt Ltd

Position: Fashion Consultant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BBA / BBM,BE / B Tech,MBA

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5

Job Bucket Consultancy

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BCom, BSc, BA, BPharm/D Pharm

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 7

Hinduja Global Solutions

Position: Trainee Process Consultants

Location: HiTech City, Hyderabad

Degree: BA, BCom, BSc, BPharm/D Pharm, BBA/BBM

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 60

Hinduja Global Solutions

Position: Telecalling Voice Process

Location: HiTech City, Hyderabad

Degree: BA, BPharm/DPharm, BCom, BSc, BBA/BBM, MBA

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yr

Vacancies: 50

Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd

Position: Telemarketing Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Intermediate, Diploma, Others

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 6yrs

Vacancies: 5

Sloyd Ventures Pvt Ltd

Position: Senior Accountant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA, B.Com

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 4

Nettyfish Networks

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Graduate Degree, MBA

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 20

Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd

Position: Telemarketing Executives, Supervisors

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 20

Vaishnavi Enterprises

Position: Debt Recovery Officers

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: 10th, Intermediate

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 20

Royal Oak Pvt Ltd

Position: Showroom Executive

Location: Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 18

LOT Mobiles

Position: HR Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: MBA

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 10

Bharathi Soft Tech Pvt Ltd

Position: PHP Developer

Location: Gujarat

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 16yrs

Vacancies: 25

Vodafone Idea Limited

Position: Vodafone Promoters

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 20

Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Manager

Location: Chennai, Banglore

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 6yrs

Vacancies: 10

CarePro Global

Position: Inside Sales & Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 15

Hubert Enviro Care Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 7yrs

Vacancies: 10

To apply for above jobs download and create your profile on DEET. Search for DEET on Google Play Store and download DEET application or login to register as an Applicant on the website at www.tsdeet.com

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

