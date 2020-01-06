Job hunting, the DEET way

Looking for a job? Looking for internships? Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,75,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Channel Play Pvt Ltd
Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 150
Raxa Security Service Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Personnel
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20
Lactalis India
Position: Sales Manager
Location: Mahbubnagar, Telangana
Degree: Post Graduate,MBA,Others
Experience: Min. 6yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 5
Royal Oak Pvt Ltd
Position: Furniture Consultant – Sales
Location: Attapur & VanasthaliPuram, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 15
Ragaveena IT Solutions
Position: Jr Associate
Location: Gachibowli, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 100
Oloop Technology
Position: GIS Engineer
Location: Noida, Uttar Pradesh
Degree: B.Sc, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 20
Royal Oak Pvt Ltd
Position: Sr Furniture Consultant – Sales
Location: VanasthaliPuram, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 5
Visionary RCM
Position: Sr HR Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 5
Daymon Worldwide
Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 100
Parianshi Infotech Pvt Ltd
Position: Business Development Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BBA / BBM, MBA, BE / BTECH
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 5
Parianshi Infotech Pvt Ltd
Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B.Sc,BBA / BBM,Degree,B.Com,Intermediate
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10
Job Bucket Consultants
Position: Graphic Designer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B.Arch, M.Arch
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 6
Job Bucket Consultants
Position: Program Coordinator
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th, Degree, BE / B Tech, Others, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 5
Amida Educational Services
Position: Graphic Designer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th, Degree, BE / B Tech, Others, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 4
Nettyfish Networks
Position: Business Development Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Degree, MBA
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 20
Simple Solutions HRD Services
Position: Customer Care Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 200
Vertice Global Pvt Ltd
Position: Machine Operators
Location: Telangana
Degree: < 10th, 10th ,B.A, BE / B Tech, Diploma, Intermediate, ITI
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 30
G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guard
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 20 yrs
Vacancies: 1000
Innovsource Pvt Ltd
Position: Business Development Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 100
Triumphant institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E)
Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 90
Raxa Security Service Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Personnel
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20
Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th,B.Com,Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 20
Vishwas Events
Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 15
Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt Ltd
Position: Store Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 20
Yashoda Hospitals
Position: Executive Assistant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 7yrs
Vacancies: 25
Apollo Hospitals
Position: Health Advisor
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 6yrs
Vacancies: 25
Arise Software Solutions
Position: Pharmacist
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B Pharm / D Pharm
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 12
Chola MS
Position: HR Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 10
Technoworld Group
Position: Technical Writer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / BTech,ITI,ME / MTech, Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 7yrs
Vacancies: 50
To apply for above jobs, download and create your profile on DEET. Search for DEET on Google Play Store and download DEET application or login to register as an applicant on the website at www.tsdeet.com
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
