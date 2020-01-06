Job hunting, the DEET way

By | Published: 12:40 am 4:53 pm

Channel Play Pvt Ltd

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 150

Raxa Security Service Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Personnel

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 20

Lactalis India

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Mahbubnagar, Telangana

Degree: Post Graduate,MBA,Others

Experience: Min. 6yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 5

Royal Oak Pvt Ltd

Position: Furniture Consultant – Sales

Location: Attapur & VanasthaliPuram, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 15

Ragaveena IT Solutions

Position: Jr Associate

Location: Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 100

Oloop Technology

Position: GIS Engineer

Location: Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Degree: B.Sc, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 20

Royal Oak Pvt Ltd

Position: Sr Furniture Consultant – Sales

Location: VanasthaliPuram, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 5

Visionary RCM

Position: Sr HR Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5

Daymon Worldwide

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 100

Parianshi Infotech Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BBA / BBM, MBA, BE / BTECH

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 5

Parianshi Infotech Pvt Ltd

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: B.Sc,BBA / BBM,Degree,B.Com,Intermediate

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Job Bucket Consultants

Position: Graphic Designer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: B.Arch, M.Arch

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 6

Job Bucket Consultants

Position: Program Coordinator

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: 10th, Degree, BE / B Tech, Others, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 5

Amida Educational Services

Position: Graphic Designer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: 10th, Degree, BE / B Tech, Others, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 4

Nettyfish Networks

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Degree, MBA

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 20

Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: Customer Care Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 200

Vertice Global Pvt Ltd

Position: Machine Operators

Location: Telangana

Degree: < 10th, 10th ,B.A, BE / B Tech, Diploma, Intermediate, ITI

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 30

G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 20 yrs

Vacancies: 1000

Innovsource Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 100

Triumphant institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E)

Position: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 90

Raxa Security Service Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Personnel

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 20

Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: 10th,B.Com,Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 20

Vishwas Events

Position: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 15

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt Ltd

Position: Store Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 20

Yashoda Hospitals

Position: Executive Assistant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 7yrs

Vacancies: 25

Apollo Hospitals

Position: Health Advisor

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 6yrs

Vacancies: 25

Arise Software Solutions

Position: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: B Pharm / D Pharm

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 12

Chola MS

Position: HR Recruiter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 10

Technoworld Group

Position: Technical Writer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / BTech,ITI,ME / MTech, Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 7yrs

Vacancies: 50

