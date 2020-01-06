Job hunting, the DEET way

DEET

Looking for a job? Looking for internships? Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,75,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Channel Play Pvt Ltd

Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 150

Raxa Security Service Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Personnel
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20

Lactalis India

Position: Sales Manager
Location: Mahbubnagar, Telangana
Degree: Post Graduate,MBA,Others
Experience: Min. 6yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 5

Royal Oak Pvt Ltd

Position: Furniture Consultant – Sales
Location: Attapur & VanasthaliPuram, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 15

Ragaveena IT Solutions

Position: Jr Associate
Location: Gachibowli, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 100

Oloop Technology

Position: GIS Engineer
Location: Noida, Uttar Pradesh
Degree: B.Sc, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 20

Royal Oak Pvt Ltd

Position: Sr Furniture Consultant – Sales
Location: VanasthaliPuram, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 5

Visionary RCM

Position: Sr HR Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 5

Daymon Worldwide

Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 100

Parianshi Infotech Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BBA / BBM, MBA, BE / BTECH
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 5

Parianshi Infotech Pvt Ltd

Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B.Sc,BBA / BBM,Degree,B.Com,Intermediate
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10

Job Bucket Consultants

Position: Graphic Designer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B.Arch, M.Arch
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 6

Job Bucket Consultants

Position: Program Coordinator
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree:  10th, Degree, BE / B Tech, Others, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 5

Amida Educational Services

Position: Graphic Designer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree:  10th, Degree, BE / B Tech, Others, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 4

Nettyfish Networks

Position: Business Development Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree:  Degree, MBA
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 20

Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: Customer Care Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree:  Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 200

Vertice Global Pvt Ltd

Position: Machine Operators
Location: Telangana
Degree: < 10th, 10th ,B.A, BE / B Tech, Diploma, Intermediate, ITI
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 30

G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 20 yrs
Vacancies: 1000

Innovsource Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 100

Triumphant institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E)

Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 90

Raxa Security Service Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Personnel
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20

Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th,B.Com,Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 20

Vishwas Events

Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 15

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt Ltd

Position: Store Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 20

Yashoda Hospitals

Position: Executive Assistant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 7yrs
Vacancies: 25
Apollo Hospitals

Position: Health Advisor
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 6yrs
Vacancies: 25

Arise Software Solutions

Position: Pharmacist
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B Pharm / D Pharm
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 12

Chola MS

Position: HR Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 10

Technoworld Group

Position: Technical Writer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / BTech,ITI,ME / MTech, Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 7yrs
Vacancies: 50

To apply for above jobs, download and create your profile on DEET. Search for DEET on Google Play Store and download DEET application or login to register as an applicant on the website at www.tsdeet.com

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

