Job Mela: 432 youths selected in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: As many as 432 unemployed youth were selected for jobs during a job mela conducted by the Rachakonda Police in Ibrahimpatnam here on Wednesday. A total of 500 candidates, both men and women, had applied for jobs during the mela.

The Ibrahimpatnam division police conducted the job mela at Shastha Gardens in coordination with Raxa Security Services (GMR group) under the supervision of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat and LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh.

The 500 candidates were mostly from Ibrahimpatnam, Manchal, Yacharam, Kandukur, Maheshwaram, Adibatla and Madgul. Raxa Security Services issued appointment orders to the selected candidates and asked to attend 35 days of basic training at Hindupur in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh. After training, they will be appointed to firms in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

