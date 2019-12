By | Published: 7:00 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: District Employment Officer Dr Priyanka on Wednesday said that seven companies from Hyderabad were looking to hire employable youth from SSC pass/fail to PG in any discipline at a job mela being organised by the district administration on December 13 from 9 am at SVM Degree College in Bhimnagar, Gadwal town.

The companies are hiring male/female/ others between the age group of 28 and 30. For more details, contact 9618335985, a press release said.