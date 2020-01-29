Job mela in Gadwal on Friday

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: District Employment Officer announced that a job mela would be held on January 31 at the MPDO’s office near Ambedkar Chowrastha in Gadwal town to recruit employable youth in the district interested in working in companies in Hyderabad and Kurnool.

Six reputed companies are expected to turn-up to hire employees at the job mela for jobs in which salary ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000. Youth having SSC, ITI, Inter, Degree and above qualifications are expected to reach the venue by 10 am on Friday morning.

