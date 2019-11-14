Job mela in Mahabubnagar on November 16

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Mahabubnagar: District Employment Office is conducting a job mela for employable youth on November 16 in the town. The job mela will be held at the employment office located at Pillalamarri road in Mahabubnagar town from 10 am onward to fill various openings at private firms like Swiggy Products, Varun Motors and Peram Group.

There are around 300 open positions for technical assistants, painters, helpers, packing assistants, delivery boys and marketing assistants. Interested candidates with the qualifications of SSC, intermediate, ITI (fitters, electricians and welders) and degree should be between the age group of 20 and 35 to appear for interviews at the mela. The candidates are requested to come along with their original certificates along with a set of photocopies on the interview day. Salaries range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 depending on the job position, said the sources.

