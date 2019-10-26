Job Mela with 40 companies organised by Hyderabad police

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police organised a job mela for youngsters in the city on Saturday. The event was held at Decent Function Hall in Mehdipatnam in the West Zone.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inaugurated the programme which had about 40 companies participating and interviewing the candidates for various jobs. The successful candidates were given offer letters, while the rest were asked to attend the second round of interviews at the companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar asked the youngsters to work hard and earn repute in whichever role they work in the organisations. First job should be more of a learning experience and they should put in more focus on studying more knowledge of work culture at companies to excel in future assignments, said the Commissioner.

Later, interacting with the media, Anjani Kumar said the City Police, as part of community policing, were regularly organising job melas in all zones of the city. “The events titled ‘Job Connect’ are helping job aspirants get good jobs and so far, several thousands of job seekers were able to find jobs by the initiative,” he said. B Sumathi DCP (West) also spoke at the event.

