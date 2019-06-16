Job notifications: Apply now

By | Published: 12:26 am 7:05 pm

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Posts: 31

Name of the posts:

Deputy Manager (Electrical / Electronics): 3

Deputy Manager (Civil): 2

Deputy Manager/ Manager (Mechanical / Electrical): 2

Deputy Manager/ Manager (Civil / Structural): 2

Senior Engineer / Deputy Manager (Electrical / Electronics): 2

Senior Engineer / Deputy Manager (Mechanical): 2

Senior Engineer (Electrical / Electronics): 1

Deputy Manager (Electrical / Electronics): 3

Senior DGM (Electrical / Mechanical / Electronics): 2

Dy Manager/ Manager (Chemical / Material Science): 1

Dy Manager/ Manager (Electronics): 1

Dy Manager/ Manager (Mechanical): 1

Dy Manager/ Manager (Electrical / Electronics): 2

Eligibility:

Deputy Manager (Electrical / Electronics): Full time B.E/ B.Tech in Electrical/Electronics engineering with minimum nine years of post-qualification experience.

Deputy Manager (Civil): Full time B.E/ B.Tech in Civil engineering with minimum nine years of post-qualification experience.

Deputy Manager/ Manager (Mechanical / Electrical): Full time B.E/ B.Tech in Mechanical / Electrical engineering with minimum 9/12 years of post-qualification experience.

Deputy Manager/ Manager (Civil / Structural): Full time B.E/ B.Tech in Civil / Structural engineering with minimum 9/12 years of post- qualification experience.

Senior Engineer / Deputy Manager (Electrical / Electronics): Full time B.E/ B.Tech in Electrical / Electronics engineering with minimum 5 / 9 years of post-qualification experience.

Senior Engineer / Deputy Manager (Mechanical): Full time B.E/ B.Tech in Mechanical engineering with minimum 5 / 9 years of post- qualification experience.

Senior Engineer (Electrical / Electronics): Full time B.E/ B.Tech in Electrical / Electronics engineering with minimum five years of post- qualification experience.

Deputy Manager (Electrical / Electronics): Full time B.E/ B.Tech in Electrical / Electronics engineering with minimum nine years of post- qualification experience.

Senior DGM (Electrical / Mechanical / Electronics): Full time B.E/ B.Tech in Electrical / Mechanical engineering with minimum 21 years of post-qualification experience.

Dy Manager/ Manager (Chemical / Material Science): Full time B.E/B.Tech in Chemical/ Material Science engineering.

Dy Manager/ Manager (Electronics): Full time B.E/B.Tech in Electronics engineering.

Dy Manager/ Manager (Mechanical): Full time B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical engineering.

Dy Manager/ Manager (Electrical / Electronics): Fulltime B.E/B.Tech Graduate in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering.

Selection: Personal interview only.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://careers.bhel.in/lateral2019/jsp/et_eng_index.jsp. The last date to apply is June 25.

Central Bank of India

Posts: 1 Director

Eligibility:

Graduation or post-graduation in any discipline is required for the post. Candidate should have retired on VRS or on attaining superannuation with minimum 20 years of service of which at least 15 years in Officer Cadre.

Selection: Personal Interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/pdf/Recruitment-Adv-for-RSETI%20-FLCC-MAY-2019.pdf. Completed applications should be addressed to Regional Manager, Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Ambikapur, Dhanjal Complex, Ring Road, Nemnakala, Surguja district (C.G.) 497001 on or before June 20.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Pipelines Division

Posts: 64 Technician Apprentices

Eligibility:

Technician Apprentice – Mechanical: The candidates should have three years full time diploma or two year diploma through lateral entry after ITI in Mechanical or Automobile engineering.

Technician Apprentice – Electrical: The applicants should possess three year full time diploma or two year full time diploma through lateral entry after ITI and 10+2 in Electrical or Electrical and Electronics engineering.

Technician Apprentice – Civil: The candidates with three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/ 10+2) full time diploma in Civil engineering are eligible to apply.

Selection: Written test will be tentatively held on July 21.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in/PLApprentice/user/main.aspx?adv_no=NA==&Digest=gl+ZwA8aE0/IVX6f/YibXw. The last date to apply is June 24.

Integral Coach Factory Chennai

No of vacancies: 992

Name of the vacancies:

Carpenter: 80

Electrician: 200

Fitter: 260

Machinist: 80

Painter: 80

Welder: 290

PASAA: 2

Eligibility:

Freshers: Candidates should have passed class X (Matric) with minimum 50 per cent marks with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system or its equivalent qualification. Candidates should possess National Trade Certificate (NTC) in concerned trade issued by the National Council for Vocation Training.

Ex-ITI: Candidates should have passed class X (Matric) with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://icf.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,294,756,816. The last date to apply is June 24.

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala

Posts: 8 for Sports Persons

Name of the posts:

Athletics (Men): 2

Basket Ball (Men): 2

Hockey (Men): 3

Wrestling (Men): 1

Eligibility:

The applicants should have passed class X and class XII or its equivalent examination from a recognized board / university or class X + course completed under Act Apprentices / ITI in any trade.

Sports qualifications: Candidates should have represented the country in any of the following Championships/events:-

(i) World Cup (Junior/Senior category)

(ii) World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)

(iii) Asian Games (Senior Category) (iv) Commonwealth Games (Senior Category) or at least third position in all India Inter University Championship organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities OR 1st Position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category).

(iv) In the game of Basketball, the medal winning performance in the events organized by Basketball Federation of India after 26/07/2017 may be considered for recruitment.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can download the application through the linkhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1d6Z3kHnOY2lTvpyGJsdkCgI5IXe3nHcB/edit. Filled in application form should reach the office of the “General Manager (Personnel) Recruitment Cell,

Scholarships

Merit cum means based

Scholarship: L’Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship 2019

Description: L’Oréal India is providing educational scholarships to young women who wish to pursue their graduation in any field of science from a recognized institute in India. The aim of the scholarship is to encourage young women to pursue their education and career in science and empower them with financial aid.

Eligibility: Women who have passed class XII with 85 per cent in PCB/PCM/PCMB in the academic year (2018-19) are eligible to apply. Annual family income of the applicant should be less than Rs.4 lakh and the candidate must not be more than 19 years of age when applying for the scholarship

Application: Applications are accepted online or it can sent by post at L’Oreal India, The Scholarship Cell, C/O Buddy4Study, Stellar IT Park, C-25, Office No.8,9 & 10 Tower-A, Ground floor, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301 India

Prizes & Rewards: Selected women scholars will be provided up to RS.2, 50,000 in instalments towards their tuition fees and academic expenses for pursuing graduation courses in science.

Last Date to Apply: July 1.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/LIF9

Category: National Contest

Scholarship: Draft a Motto/Slogan for Lokpal, Government of India 2019

Description: Government of India invites applications from Indian citizens to design a logo/motto for Lokpal, and win cash awards for their creative submissions. The contest is open to all Indian citizens and is aimed to encourage the public participation towards the government initiative.

Eligibility: Any Indian citizen residing within or outside India is eligible to submit their creative entries for the contest

Prizes & Rewards: Selected logo/motto submission will be awarded with a cash reward of RS.25,000

Last Date to Apply: June 30.

Application: Only online entries

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/DMS1

Need-based

Scholarship: IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship 2019-21

Description: IDFC FIRST Bank is providing scholarships to students enrolled in first year of full-time MBA programmes across 150 colleges in India. The scholarship programme is aimed at helping MBA students who need financial support in managing their tuition fees.

Eligibility: Indian students who are enrolled in the first year of full-time MBA programmes at selected 150 educational institutions can apply for the scholarship. Students must have an annual family income not more than Rs.6 lakh to be eligible to apply for the scholarship

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be provided with Rs.1 lakh per annum for two years of their full-time MBA studies

Last Date to Apply: July 31.

Application: Apply online at Buddy4Study

Short URL: – http://www.b4s.in/TT/IFBMS1

Category: Research Level

Scholarship: Post-Doctoral Fellowships, Indian Institute of Astrophysics 2019

Description: Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) invited applications for two year research fellowships in the field of astronomy and astrophysics which provide fixed monthly stipends and research contingency funds to selected scholars.

Eligibility: Indian applicants with Ph.D degree in Physical/Mathematical Sciences from a recognized University/Institute can apply for the fellowship. Applicants for regular postdoctoral fellowships and Chandrashekhar Postdoctoral Fellowships (under this combined fellowship program) must be below 36 years and 32 years of age respectively.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows will be awarded with monthly stipend up to RS.60,000 depending on which fellowship they secure. Similarly they will also be provided an annual contingency grant of up to Rs.2. lakh. Other grants for books, house rent and medical expenses are also covered under the fellowship programme.

Last Date to Apply: June 30.

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/PDF5

International Level

Scholarship: Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships in Papua New Guinea, 2019

Description: The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) invites undergraduate students to get scholarships for studying at the Papua New Guinea University of Technology (PNG) under various post-graduate disciplines. Selected students will receive scholarship to pay for their academic and living expenses to study in Papua New Guinea.

Eligibility: Indian citizens holding a graduation degree with at least 65 per cent marks or 2.65/5 GPA applying for selected postgraduate courses at the Papua New Guinea University of Technology (PNG) are eligible for the scholarship

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholar will be awarded with complete tuition fee waiver, appropriate living expenses, travel allowance, arrival allowance and a research grant (subject to approval)

Last Date to Apply: June 26.

Application: Submit online applications

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/QEC9

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com