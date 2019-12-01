Job racketeers cash in on craze for govt jobs

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Job racketeers are cashing in on the craze for government jobs among youngsters. The craze, according to police, who are looking at ways to curb job frauds, say fake job rackets have become a thriving industry, thanks to shrinking jobs in private as well as public sectors and hordes of students passing out of low-quality professional colleges.

At the entry-level, State government jobs pay the best salaries, not the lowest. When it comes to other benefits, like a maternity benefit or a medical benefit, government organisations clearly score over the private sector. This influences the minds of job aspirants who opt for government jobs over private ones and go to any extent to get them.

Of late, there have been many incidents reported in the city where several job aspirants were duped by fraudsters promising jobs in Indian Railways, Airports, BHEL, Income Tax Department and the CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), to mention a few. Apart from this, the gangs also trap the gullible jobseekers promising employment abroad.

According to police, the social demands and norms influence youngsters to seek government jobs. Nowadays, once you get a government job, you are settled for life is the belief among youth and their parents as well.

“Basically government jobs come with a job security. On the other hand, private jobs are mostly dependable on market fluctuations and recession. Job security is less in the private sector. This mentally drives youngsters towards government jobs,” said a senior official from the Hyderabad Task Force. “There are many such cases of job aspirants being looted by fraudsters promising jobs in private sector through backdoor recruitments,” another official said, adding that such job racketeers operate locally and as well as at the national level with some cases where African nationals were involved.

In addition, many State governments are also considering outsourcing some jobs which also is helping fraudsters. “All government jobs come with a set of procedures which are laid down by the government. There will be a proper entrance examination and recruitment process for it. Aspirants must bear these things in mind,” the senior official said.

Even in cases where government jobs are offered through outsourcing, there is a procedure followed by the authorised agencies, police said.

