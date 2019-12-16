Job searching the DEET way

For those looking for a job, the Employment Exchange of Telangana could help you. DEET is an initiative of Government of Telangana.
Regular updates about jobs, recruitment drives, walk-in interviews are published in DEET. DEET is developed and operated by StoryTech Pvt Ltd.
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. To download DEET from Play Store bit.ly/TSDEET or signup on website www.tsdeet.com and apply for your dream job.
Chola MS
Position: Customer Care Executive
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 160
Big Basket
Position: B2B Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Intermediate
Experience: 1-5 years
Vacancies: 10
CogniSense Media Pvt ltd
Position: Graphic Designers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-4 years
Vacancies: 5
Manpower Group
Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 60
Simple Solutions HRD Services
Position: Customer Support – Outbound Process
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 20
G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Female Supervisor
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 2-5 years
Vacancies: 10
Compass Group
Position: Executive Chef
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 8-11 year
Vacancies: 5
2Coms Consulting Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 50
Kakatiya Automotive pvt Ltd
Position: Accounts Manager
Location: Warangal, Telangana
Degree: B.Com, M.Com
Experience: 2-12 years
Vacancies: 7
Axiom Solutions
Position: Telecaller
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 20
Chola MS
Position: HR Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-20 years
Vacancies: 5
Mind Map Consulting
Position: Educational Consultant
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 2- 6year
Vacancies: 100
Cognizant
Position: Finance & Account Process
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 100
Accenture
Position: FI Process
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 year
Vacancies: 500
GI Retail Group
Position: Field Collection Executive
Location: Ameerpet, Hyderabad
Degree: Inter,ITI,Diploma,Degree,BE / B Tech,BBA / BBM,B.Com,B.A,10th
Experience: Min. 1-2 years
Vacancies: 10
Cognisense Media Pvt ltd
Position: Business Development Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 1-12 years
Vacancies: 12
Jubilianta Consulting
Position: Sales Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Degree,MBA,PG Diploma,BE / B Tech
Experience: 0-3 years
Vacancies: 5
SBL Technologies
Position: Design Verification
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 4-6 years
Vacancies: 5
Vishwas Events
Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-20 years
Vacancies: 15
S Force Services
Position: Client Relationship Manager
Location: Secunderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-1 years
Vacancies: 10
Oloop Technology
Position: GIS Engineer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B.Sc, Diploma
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 5
Apollo Hospitals
Position: Consultants
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 10
Apollo Hospitals
Position: Health Advisor
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-6 year s
Vacancies: 10
Visionary RCM
Position: HR Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA
Experience: 0-2 year
Vacancies: 2
G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Branch Secretary
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-3 years
Vacancies: 5
2Coms Consulting
Position: Pharmacy Assistant / Trainee
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 10
To apply for above jobs download and create your profile on DEET. Search for DEET on android playstore to download DEET application or login to www.tsdeet.com
For any queries contact
Phone: 8688519317
Email: [email protected]
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .