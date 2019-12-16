Job searching the DEET way

By | Published: 12:46 am 4:41 pm

For those looking for a job, the Employment Exchange of Telangana could help you. DEET is an initiative of Government of Telangana.

Regular updates about jobs, recruitment drives, walk-in interviews are published in DEET. DEET is developed and operated by StoryTech Pvt Ltd.

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. To download DEET from Play Store bit.ly/TSDEET or signup on website www.tsdeet.com and apply for your dream job.

Chola MS

Position: Customer Care Executive

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 160

Big Basket

Position: B2B Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Intermediate

Experience: 1-5 years

Vacancies: 10

CogniSense Media Pvt ltd

Position: Graphic Designers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-4 years

Vacancies: 5

Manpower Group

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-2 years

Vacancies: 60

Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: Customer Support – Outbound Process

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-2 years

Vacancies: 20

G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Female Supervisor

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 2-5 years

Vacancies: 10

Compass Group

Position: Executive Chef

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 8-11 year

Vacancies: 5

2Coms Consulting Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-2 years

Vacancies: 50

Kakatiya Automotive pvt Ltd

Position: Accounts Manager

Location: Warangal, Telangana

Degree: B.Com, M.Com

Experience: 2-12 years

Vacancies: 7

Axiom Solutions

Position: Telecaller

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-2 years

Vacancies: 20

Chola MS

Position: HR Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-20 years

Vacancies: 5

Mind Map Consulting

Position: Educational Consultant

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 2- 6year

Vacancies: 100

Cognizant

Position: Finance & Account Process

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-2 years

Vacancies: 100

Accenture

Position: FI Process

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-2 year

Vacancies: 500

GI Retail Group

Position: Field Collection Executive

Location: Ameerpet, Hyderabad

Degree: Inter,ITI,Diploma,Degree,BE / B Tech,BBA / BBM,B.Com,B.A,10th

Experience: Min. 1-2 years

Vacancies: 10

Cognisense Media Pvt ltd

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 1-12 years

Vacancies: 12

Jubilianta Consulting

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Degree,MBA,PG Diploma,BE / B Tech

Experience: 0-3 years

Vacancies: 5

SBL Technologies

Position: Design Verification

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 4-6 years

Vacancies: 5

Vishwas Events

Position: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-20 years

Vacancies: 15

S Force Services

Position: Client Relationship Manager

Location: Secunderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-1 years

Vacancies: 10

Oloop Technology

Position: GIS Engineer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: B.Sc, Diploma

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 5

Apollo Hospitals

Position: Consultants

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-2 years

Vacancies: 10

Apollo Hospitals

Position: Health Advisor

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-6 year s

Vacancies: 10

Visionary RCM

Position: HR Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA

Experience: 0-2 year

Vacancies: 2

G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Branch Secretary

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-3 years

Vacancies: 5

2Coms Consulting

Position: Pharmacy Assistant / Trainee

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0-2 years

Vacancies: 10

To apply for above jobs download and create your profile on DEET. Search for DEET on android playstore to download DEET application or login to www.tsdeet.com

For any queries contact

Phone: 8688519317

Email: [email protected]

