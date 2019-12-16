Job searching the DEET way

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana can help you in getting job alerts from various sectors

DEET

For those looking for a job, the Employment Exchange of Telangana could help you. DEET is an initiative of Government of Telangana.

Regular updates about jobs, recruitment drives, walk-in interviews are published in DEET. DEET is developed and operated by StoryTech Pvt Ltd.
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. To download DEET from Play Store bit.ly/TSDEET or signup on website www.tsdeet.com and apply for your dream job.

Chola MS

Position: Customer Care Executive
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 160

Big Basket

Position: B2B Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Intermediate
Experience: 1-5 years
Vacancies: 10

CogniSense Media Pvt ltd

Position: Graphic Designers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-4 years
Vacancies: 5

Manpower Group

Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 60

Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: Customer Support – Outbound Process
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 20

G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Female Supervisor
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 2-5 years
Vacancies: 10

Compass Group

Position: Executive Chef
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 8-11 year
Vacancies: 5

2Coms Consulting Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 50

Kakatiya Automotive pvt Ltd

Position: Accounts Manager
Location: Warangal, Telangana
Degree: B.Com, M.Com
Experience: 2-12 years
Vacancies: 7

Axiom Solutions

Position: Telecaller
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 20

Chola MS

Position: HR Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-20 years
Vacancies: 5

Mind Map Consulting

Position: Educational Consultant
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 2- 6year
Vacancies: 100

Cognizant

Position: Finance & Account Process
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 100

Accenture

Position: FI Process
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 year
Vacancies: 500

GI Retail Group

Position: Field Collection Executive
Location: Ameerpet, Hyderabad
Degree: Inter,ITI,Diploma,Degree,BE / B Tech,BBA / BBM,B.Com,B.A,10th
Experience: Min. 1-2 years
Vacancies: 10

Cognisense Media Pvt ltd

Position: Business Development Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 1-12 years
Vacancies: 12

Jubilianta Consulting

Position: Sales Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Degree,MBA,PG Diploma,BE / B Tech
Experience: 0-3 years
Vacancies: 5

SBL Technologies

Position: Design Verification
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 4-6 years
Vacancies: 5

Vishwas Events

Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-20 years
Vacancies: 15

S Force Services

Position: Client Relationship Manager
Location: Secunderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-1 years
Vacancies: 10

Oloop  Technology

Position: GIS Engineer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B.Sc, Diploma
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 5

Apollo Hospitals

Position: Consultants
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 10

Apollo Hospitals

Position: Health Advisor
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-6 year s
Vacancies: 10

Visionary RCM

Position: HR Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA
Experience: 0-2 year
Vacancies: 2

G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Branch Secretary
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-3 years
Vacancies: 5

2Coms Consulting

Position: Pharmacy Assistant / Trainee
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancies: 10

To apply for above jobs download and create your profile on DEET. Search for DEET on android playstore to download DEET application or login to www.tsdeet.com

For any queries contact

Phone: 8688519317
Email: [email protected]

