My job is to win matches: Frank Lampard

Leeds: As Chelsea and Leicester City played a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard said that the team can do better and his job is to win matches.

“It felt great. It is a special moment for me to come back to the club and manage them at Stamford Bridge, of course, it is the stuff of dreams. For me, it is a huge thing, but my focus was on the match and trying to win,” Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

“Thanks very much to the fans, I appreciate that, but I am here to do a job and here to try and win for the club and we can do better than we did today,” he added.

During the match between Chelsea and Leicester on Sunday, the Blues registered the goal first as 20-year-old Mason Mount scored for the side.

But Leicester got the equaliser in the 67th minute with Wilfred Ndidi finding the target and as a result, the match ended as a draw.

Lampard credited Leicester for the way the side played in the second half. He also expressed the need to play with the same intensity throughout the match.

“The first 25 minutes, we still had chances after Mason scored, that first patch is how we want to play and the rest of the game wasn’t quite how we want to play,” Lampard said.

“Credit to Leicester for that, they put us under pressure, we weren’t good enough in possession after the first 25 minutes, which gifted them possession back,” he added.

He also expressed disappointment for not maintaining the same levels of intensity throughout the match.

“We gave them the feeling that, because we didn’t score the second that they were in the game. In the second half we left far too many spaces for them, they are a very good team on the counter-attack, they have got good individual players who can really hurt you,” Lampard said.

“That was the disappointing thing, we couldn’t sustain the period in the early part of the game. I don’t expect the 100mph energy for 90 minutes, but I do expect that when you rest you do keep possession of the ball better,” he added.

Chelsea had a bad start to their Premier League 2019/20 season as the team lost their first match against Manchester United 4-0.

The team will next take on Norwich City on August 24.