Jobin-Geetanjali pair bags silver in Rowing Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:58 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Jobin MD and G Geetanjali finished with silver medal in the mixed category Doubles Scull event while Nijil PM and Ramu AS bagged bronze in the men’s 500m Double Scull event in the 38th Senior National Rowing Championship which concluded at Hussain Sagar Lake on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the men’s civilian’s Coxless Four, State rowers Balakrishna, Ajaykanth, Bhanu, Charan secured a bronze medal. Meanwhile,Services Sports Control Board end their campaign on a high note, bagging five gold medals in the 500m men’s sprint categories. The rowers representing the Army Sports Control Board finished with five silver medals in the same category.

Among the women, Odisha secured four gold and one silver medal to finish on a high.

Important results: 500m men: Single Scull: 1. Services (Bittu Singh) 1:37.44s, 2. Army (Jakar Khan), 3. Delhi (Manjeet Singh); Double Scull: 1. Services (Sukhmeet Singh, Sawarn Singh) 1:31.60s, 2. Army (Roopendra Singh, Om Prakash), 3. Telangana (Nijil PM, Ramu AS) 1:34.1s; Coxless Pair: 1. Services (Punit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh) 1:32.84s, 2. Army (Manpreet Singh, Ashish), 3. Uttar Pradesh (Akshat, Manish Yadav); Coxless Four: 1. Services (Hanamant, Charanjeet, Bhupender, Khuspreet) 1:25.41s, 2. Army (Bhopal Singh, Hardeep, Jagvir Singh, Ashraf Ali), 3. Madhya Pradesh (Abhishek, Ajit Kumar, Tejinder, Pratap); Light Weight Double Scull: 1. Services (Sunil Attri, Bhagwan Singh) 1:31.97s, 2. Army (Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh), 3. Punjab (Beant Singh, Sukhjinder Singh); Coxless Four (Civilians): 1. Punjab (Gurkanwal, Navdeep, Sarbjeet, Mangal) 1:29.43s, 2. Madhya Pradesh (Gopal, Rohit, Manash, Mehul), 3. Telangana (Balakrishna, Ajaykanth, Bhanu, Charan).

Women: Single Scull: 1. Odisha (Sanjukta Dungdung) 1:59.53s, 2. Bihar (Yamini Singh), 3. Haryana (Annu Chahal); Double Scull: 1. Haryana (Avinash Kaur, Nidhi) 1:55.38s, 2. Odisha (Sonalika Das, Kushpreet Kaur Brar), 3. Andaman & Nicobar (Amrita Minj, B Anandhi); Coxless Pair: 1. Odisha (Pramila Prava Minz, Manjula Bodke) 1:53.48s, 2. Maharashtra (Bhagyashri Chavan, KomalBodke), 3. Madhya Pradesh (Sona Keer, Rukhmani Dangi); Coxless Four: 1. Kerala (Arya PS, Anupama TK, Aswathy PB, Meenakshy VS) 1:47.36s, 2. Chandigarh (Amritpal Kaur, Mamta Jena, Priyadarsini, Neethumol), 3. Madhya Pradesh (Jyoti Kushvaha, Savita Dangi, Kavita Rajput, Karuna).

Mixed events: Double Scull: 1. Odisha (Karanbir Singh Bhinder, Sanjukta Dungdung) 1:40.71s, 2.Telangana (Jobin MD, G Geetanjali), 3. Haryana (Parminder Singh, Avinash Kaur) 1:42.26.