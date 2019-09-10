Jobless youth hangs self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: An unemployed youth hanged himself to death at his house in Jubilee Hills on Monday evening.

K Shiva, 28, a native of Khammam, used to stay at Rahmathnagar along with his friend Bhanu. On Monday afternoon Bhanu went out on some work while Shiva stayed back in the room. In evening, When Bhanu called up on, Shiva did not respond following which Bhanu returned to the house of which he found the door latched from inside. On peeping through the window, he found Shiva hanging from the window of the house.

“Shiva, who came to the city eight months back in search of employment, was reportedly depressed as he could not find a job although he had applied to various companies with BTech qualification,” said the Jubilee Hills police quoting the family members of the deceased.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered by the police. An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday afternoon and body handed over to the family members.

