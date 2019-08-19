Jobless youth hangs self in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Mahabubnagar: The body of a youth was found hanging in his residence while his family members were out of station at Bhureddipally village of Jadcharla mandal in the wee hours of Monday.

According to Jadcharla Town SI Shaikh Shamshuddin, G Uday Kumar (24), who was living along with his parents Shivaleela and Chennaiah, was jobless and was addicted to alcohol. Twenty days ago, he had an argument with his mother regarding the same.

Then, the despondent Kumar hanged himself to the ceiling of the kitchen in his house while his parents went to their relatives’ place on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

As the foul smell emanated from the house, the neighbours informed the police who found him dead. The police said Kumar might have died three days ago as the body had already started decomposing. Uday’s mother Shivaleela lodged a complaint with the police and as per the preliminary investigations after inspecting the crime scene, the police are believing that Uday had committed suicide.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter