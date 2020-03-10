Jobless youth jumps to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the 13th floor of a building at Miyapur on Tuesday. According to police, S Sai Venkata Balaram Mohan went to 13th floor of Aditya Heights B Block building at Miyapur and jumped from there. He was pronounced brought dead at a nearby hospital, the Miyapur police said.

Family members told the police that Mohan had slipped into depression as he was unable to get a job and might have ended his life over it. The police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .