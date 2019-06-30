Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner exchange vows for second time

By | Published: 2:31 pm

Washington D.C: Celebrating their love all over again, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the wedding knot in a second ceremony, in France, on Saturday.

The bride and groom walked down the aisles beautifully decorated by flowers and glass candles. Following the wedding, the two, along with their guests, headed to their reception party at Chateau de Tourreau, E online reported.

Turner’s bridesmaids, including her friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, got ready at the venue, Jonas and his groomsmen got dressed and enjoyed a couple of drinks at a separate setting.

“Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves,” a source said.

While unlike their last wedding, none of the people who attended the wedding uploaded live updates of the ceremony, according to another source, Sophie wore a long lace dress and a veil. She had her hair down and went with light makeup.

The insiders also asserted that the couple teared up while exchanging their vows during the nuptials.

The night before the wedding, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner. While the couple stood out in matching bright red outfits, their dinner guests were asked to turn up in white.

They were spotted arriving at the Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France, on Friday, reported People.

The 23-year-old actor looked breathtakingly beautiful in a simple long red gown with her hair worn down. She rounded off her look with silver high-heeled sandals and dark eyeshadow.

The ‘Sucker’ singer sported a dashing all-red suit in the same shade matching his lady love’s dress. The singer kept his pant legs cuffed above the ankles, and completed the look with dark red dress shoes.

Guests seen in attendance at the reception party included Jonas’ sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, supermodel Ashley Graham, and Turner’s best friend and ‘Game of Thrones’ co-star Maisie Williams.

In May, the couple surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, the two got hitched in Vegas.

It was all thanks to American DJ Diplo — who broke the news on social media by posting a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony — that the world got to know about the wedding.

The stories featured the couple together at the aisle alongside the other Jonas brothers.