Joel Reifman takes over as US Consul General in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Joel Reifman took over as the US Consul General in Hyderabad here on Tuesday, according to an official press release. Reifman, who was Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, prior to this assignment, has come in place of Katherine B. Hadda.

His assignments at the State Department in Washington DC include Senior Liaison in the Bureau of Intelligence and Research and Deputy Director of the Office of Aviation Negotiations in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs.

“It feels wonderful to have arrived in Hyderabad as US Consul General, I’m already experiencing the warmth and hospitality for which this region of India is so fittingly famous,” he said.

“The US-India partnership is strong, especially in this region, and we are proud to collaborate with the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on a range of issues that are important to both our countries, from US-India industry and defense ties, to entrepreneurship, to women’s empowerment. I look forward to building on the work of my predecessors and making continued progress together with our fantastic team at the Consulate,” he said in the release.

Reifman’s other overseas assignments include as Senior Deputy Coordinating Director for Development and Economic Affairs at the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Charge d’ Affaires at the US Embassy in Asmara, Eritrea, Provincial Reconstruction Team Leader in Iraq’s western Anbar province, and Economic Counselor at both the US Embassy in Panama and the US Embassy in Islamabad. He was a Pearson Fellow in the Office of Senator Joseph Lieberman.

Before joining the State Department, Reifman served as an Assistant Staff Judge Advocate in the US Air Force. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctorate from Southern Methodist University.