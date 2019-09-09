Jogu Ramanna goes incommunicado

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Adilabad legislator Jogu Ramanna went incommunicado on Monday, sending the police into a tizzy. Sources said Ramanna was expecting a Cabinet berth and was deeply disappointed over being overlooked. The former Minister, according to the sources, was probably in Hyderabad, but efforts to trace him or his security brief had been in vain. Ramana was Forest Minister in the last TRS government.

