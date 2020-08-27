Jogu Ramanna thanks KCR for granting Rs 20 crore to RIMS-Adilabad

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Adilabad: Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for granting Rs 20 crore to improve infrastructure of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Ramanna said that the government was taking a slew of measures for containing the novel coronavirus.

He informed that patients of Covid-19 would be able to find better quality treatment at the medical institute with the help of the funds. He urged the public to utilise the services offered at the facility and not to throng private nursing homes.

