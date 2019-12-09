Jogulamba Gadwal gets official website

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Information about 16 departments have been made available to general public, apart from places of interest and history of Jogulamba Gadwal for potential tourists, in the district’s own website now.

Inaugurating the website ‘https://gadwal:telangana.gov.in’ as part of ‘Digital India’ campaign at the District Collectorate on Monday, Collector K Shashanka sought information related to all the remaining departments from the department heads so that their data could also be accessible through the website.

The website which is currently available in Telugu and English would be translated to Urdu and Hindi as well, he said after launching the website.

Information on departments like civil supplies, education, handlooms and textiles, fisheries, ground water, horticulture and sericulture, irrigation, Mission Bhagiratha grid and infra, panchayat raj, police, SC development, prohibition and excise and electricity (TSSPDCL) has been made available along with information related to government schemes being implemented through their departments.

Apart from general information about the constituencies, information with mandal-wise maps are made available on the website, information about schools, colleges, health centres, municipalities, police stations, community services, notices and announcements, tenders, recruitment, public utilities, photo gallery, places of interest, directions to reach destinations and other information has been included in the website, which also has a helpline with phone numbers of all emergency response services.

The well-designed website has been built by Bandara Ravi and MM Farookh, AD, IONIC and other district officials.

