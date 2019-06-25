Jogulamba Gadwal goes all out to go ODF

By | Published: 9:59 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal Collector K Sasanka inspected works of Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) in KT Doddi, Baligera, Chinthalakunta, Aragidda and Ghattu villages on Tuesday and held a review meeting with mandal-level officials at the Gurukul Girls’ Residential School at Ghattu.

Addressing the gathering, he said Ghattu mandal stood last in the district, which was still a way behind to go to achieve outdoor defecation-free status, for which July 31 was set a new deadline.

Pointing out that only 50 per cent of the target was achieved in the district till now, he said people’s representatives, government employees and villagers would have to work hard to achieve the ODF status for the district.

He cautioned panchayat secretaries and field assistants not to stay away from the village and if they did so, action would be initiated against them as per the new Panchayat Raj Act. He also said sarpanches, who fail to carry out their basic responsibilities such as the construction of IHHLs in their villages, would also be made ineligible as per the amended Act.

He also suspended panchayat secretary of Chintharevula gram panchayat for failing to attend the meeting for the third time.