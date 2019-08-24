Jogulamba Gadwal: Locked house robbed of 3.5L cash, gold, silver

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: 3.5 Lakh cash, 150 grams of gold and 700 grams of silver ornaments were stolen from a house at Momeen Mohalla colony of Gadwal town sometime during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to Malim Mansoor, the victim, he along with his family had gone to Kurnool around 8 pm on Friday night. He returned home on Saturday morning only to find his house was broke open and the jellwery and cash was missing from the cupboard.

Then, he approached police who along with clues team inspected the house on Saturday and are investigating to find any clues from the spot. However, despite the police department issuing repeated advisories to the people that they shouldn’t keep heavy cash and too many ornaments at home when they go out of station. Police also advising the poeple to inform the local police station about the same so that the patrolling teams would keep a vigil in those localities frequent.

