Jogulamba Gadwal: Migrants stopped at Pullur toll gate

Jogulamba Gadwal: While the Centre had issued orders to facilitate the movement of migrant workers across the country, mostly general public who managed to get permissions in their respective States are seen arriving on bikes in large numbers at the inter-State border near Pullur toll gate on Monday.

According to the register of the Medical and Health Department, which was conducting thermal screening of people and giving medicines to the needy at the inter-State border check-post, some 645 people had crossed the border since Sunday and they had not seen any migrant workers coming in groups to cross Kurnool-Jogulamba Gadwal border till now.

A large group of migrant workers who were stranded in Guntur district and natives of Jogulamba Gadwal district and Raichur were expected to return to their native places by buses arranged by their respective State governments. But they had not returned till 3 pm on Monday. One Bhaskar Reddy from a nearby village arranged lunch for all those migrant workers, but as they couldn’t reach by then, all the medical and health, police, travellers and others had lunch there.

A bus carrying students from Puttaparthi to Osmania University was the only vehicle which headed towards Hyderabad carrying a group of people. A mentally-ill woman in her 30s was the only one on Monday to walk from Kurnool to Pullur checkpost as she was stranded at her aunt’s place for more than 40 days after she went from Wanaparthy to Kurnool to purchase medicines. The police personnel have set up various check-posts starting from Pullur to Pebbair.

