Jogulamba Gadwal: Three killed as car rams into parked tractor on highway

By | Published: 10:09 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: Three persons died on the spot when the car they were travelling in, rammed a stationary tractor just after midnight near Dayyala Vagu of Itikyala mandal on Wednesday.

There were four persons in the car when the accident happened. The passengers of the car, all residents of Gadwal town, were heading towards Erravalli from Gadwal town at around 12.30 am on Thursday, when their car collided with a tractor carrying sugarcane, which was parked on the roadside.

Three passengers travelling in the Swift car died on the spot. Driver was admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

