Jogulamba temple opens for devotees after 2 months of lockdown

By | Published: 12:43 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Two months after the lockdown, the famous Navabrahma temples including Jogulamba Devi and Bala Brahmeshwara’s temples of Alampur were reopened for devotees on Monday.

Temple authorities have taken all precautions to sanitize the temple, perform thermal screening of devotees entering the temple and ensuring physical distancing was being followed at the temple.

S Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Marketing and Cooperatives, along with his wife, has inspected the temple on Monday to monitor the precautions being taken in view of coronavirus’ spread. The couple also performed Puja at Bala Bramheshwara temple and received teertha prasadams on Monday.

